Tornike Uchava

doggo

Tornike Uchava
Tornike Uchava
  • Save
doggo dog logo dog icon simple logo minimalism branding design minimalist logo minimal logodesign logo
Download color palette

this is one more style of my logo which I have uploaded
follow me for more
I'm open to freelance work offers
you can also contact me here: uchava99@gmail.com
thank you

Tornike Uchava
Tornike Uchava

More by Tornike Uchava

View profile
    • Like