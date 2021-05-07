Zephyr Ice

Rebrand exploration for a shave ice cart that is getting it’s first brick and mortar store this summer. They originally just wanted something similar to my ‘Rise & Grind’ drippy piece with their current logo incorporated, but I decided to start fresh with some new ideas. I wanted a font that had some fun, summer surf vibes. I explored a ton of other color schemes but wound up sticking with their original colors. Overall I think the branding tells a fun, cohesive story and fits perfectly with the owners and their product.