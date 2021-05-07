Credit card Checkout UI Design

Task:

Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc.

Execution :

Recently I am watching a huge number of videos to understand the cred business model and How it works. today I got an opportunity to work on something similar ,a credit card is extremely rewarding thing if you use it precisely so I designed this app in which if you pay using a credit card from this app you can tons of rewards, vouchers, coupons, and cashback in return.

so here is my submission for DailyUI Day2

