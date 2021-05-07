AnimaGIF #4

In another PRRniverse, in a CATlaxy far far away, the fight between good and evil and the force are viciously strong. Nothing can stop this horrible war except….

A ball of yarn 😹

With this fun piece, we finished our #starwars #animaGIF week. Kudos to our team members who work on this Furry piece:

Art : Fernanda

Animation: Moncho

3D: Luis

Happy Friday and May the Force be with you.