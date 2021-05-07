Animagic Studios

AnimaGIF #4

Animagic Studios
Animagic Studios
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

In another PRRniverse, in a CATlaxy far far away, the fight between good and evil and the force are viciously strong. Nothing can stop this horrible war except….

A ball of yarn 😹

With this fun piece, we finished our #starwars #animaGIF week. Kudos to our team members who work on this Furry piece:

Art : Fernanda
Animation: Moncho
3D: Luis

Happy Friday and May the Force be with you.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Animagic Studios
Animagic Studios
We are remote and cloud based studio.
Hire Us

More by Animagic Studios

View profile
    • Like