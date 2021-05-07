Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Promotional cover cover page cover design pinterest promotion unique pastels graphic design graphic illustration creative raster procreate digital design
This design was made to be a promotion for a new Pinterest account for KnitNet, my goal was to make something fun and different that brought attention to what is being promoted. The use of going words brings attention to Pinterest and the lines with the words keeps things focused, abs the my in cursive is plain because without it you can still get the message but including it adds more detail and more to look at.

