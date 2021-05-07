Mill City Outfitters Sticker Pack

Anthony Lane and I have been working away on a pet project and these stickers are a portion of the first round of items that we will be producing. Mill City Outfitters is all about celebrating the concept of slowing it down and being outdoors, specifically with a fly rod in your hand. We see a lot of reckless and downright frustrating behavior out on our local water ways and we wanted a fun way to spread the message of respect and responsibility. $1 from the sale of each sticker pack will be donated to help support Sportsman for the Boundary Waters.

Design and illustration by Anthony Lane

Art Direction by yours truly