Mill City Outfitters Sticker Pack

Mill City Outfitters Sticker Pack branding snail peace fly reel illustration catch and release slow and steady leave no trace love the environment stickers outdoors fishing fly fishing
Anthony Lane and I have been working away on a pet project and these stickers are a portion of the first round of items that we will be producing. Mill City Outfitters is all about celebrating the concept of slowing it down and being outdoors, specifically with a fly rod in your hand. We see a lot of reckless and downright frustrating behavior out on our local water ways and we wanted a fun way to spread the message of respect and responsibility. $1 from the sale of each sticker pack will be donated to help support Sportsman for the Boundary Waters.

Design and illustration by Anthony Lane
Art Direction by yours truly

