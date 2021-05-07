RaiseNoChicken

Tuff Gnome mascot sports rebrand brading illustration design
I created a Gnome mascot years ago for the company I work for and ever since I have been creating fake retro versions from various decades past, but today I wanted to modernize him. So Meet Gnome Mascot circa 2015 or so.

Posted on May 7, 2021
