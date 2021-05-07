Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jon Wilcox

Life After COVID

Jon Wilcox
Jon Wilcox
Life After COVID lockdown cartooning drawing scenes covid magazine cover illustration cover illustration editorial editorial illustration
Cover illustration for Riverfront Times magazine. This one was for an article about what we should keep and what we should leave behind after COVID is over (someday?).

Jon Wilcox
Jon Wilcox

