Here Be Five Years

One of those things that I never pictured doing in my career - figuring out the bone structure of a mythical sea creature that I first illustrated 5 years ago.
For Cerebral's 5th anniversary we decided to create a special variation of their award winning imperial stout, Here Be Monsters. We then used the illustration for all the event's swag as well.
Cheers to the next 5 years!