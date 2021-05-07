Zach Minard

Here Be Five Years

Here Be Five Years water anniversary brewery beer fish ocean illustration lettering branding monster skeleton
One of those things that I never pictured doing in my career - figuring out the bone structure of a mythical sea creature that I first illustrated 5 years ago.

For Cerebral's 5th anniversary we decided to create a special variation of their award winning imperial stout, Here Be Monsters. We then used the illustration for all the event's swag as well.

Cheers to the next 5 years!

