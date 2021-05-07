All New Twitter Bookmark and Folder

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Twitter Bookmarks and Folder is a concept I thought of while trying to find an earlier tweet I bookmarked.
Having a folder is underrated, especially on Twitter where you can easily have a lot more bookmarks than you bargained for.