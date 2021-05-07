Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beck Kanno

All New Twitter Bookmark and Folder

Twitter Bookmarks and Folder is a concept I thought of while trying to find an earlier tweet I bookmarked.
Having a folder is underrated, especially on Twitter where you can easily have a lot more bookmarks than you bargained for.

May 7, 2021
