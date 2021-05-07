Cлaвeн Ђервида

National park Kozara

Cлaвeн Ђервида
Cлaвeн Ђервида
  • Save
National park Kozara flat mobile web typography ui minimal design branding vector ux website
Download color palette

The official website of the National park Kozara has outdated look. I think I bring life to this site.
I used material icons, Inter and Alfa Slab One fonts.
My goal was to have as clean as possible interfaces with the key features of the park. So, I used green to simples the park and grass and white (f2f2f2) a for modern look and feel.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Cлaвeн Ђервида
Cлaвeн Ђервида

More by Cлaвeн Ђервида

View profile
    • Like