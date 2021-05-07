Brazilian Coffee Package Design

Trending designs to inspire you
One country and one product dear to its heart – both chosen for this project to create a series of package designs. After my initial research, I settled on creating a type of packaging for Brazilian coffee, as Brazil is the leading country in coffee production. Brazil is also known for its bright, saturated color palette and its famous Carnival celebration that takes place each year. After consideration of this, I decided to incorporate both of these spoken-of elements into my design to make it more reflective of the country and land. My packaging includes a dark, medium, and light roast type of coffee, with each coffee bag portraying a different individual in costume (based on the costumes worn for Carnival) and exhibiting a different colorful color palette.