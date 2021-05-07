Mitch Phillips

Natural Causes Album Art

This album by MJx Music was co-produced with Artificial Intelligence. It’s also a deeply introspective album about his upbringing. Natural vs. Artificial is a hidden theme within the album brought to life with the idea that you do not need to be a product of your environment. You can grow into something else. This is visualized with a normal flower and one that is glitched out.

The color scheme is derived from the orange, green, and indigo present in India’s flag, where MJ’s family originates from.

