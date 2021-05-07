Four fortnight's ago... my new venture with Shaun Moynihan (undertree) started with a project for a unique company called Arcade. Their app provides motivation through gamification for corporations.

Our ideation phase caught us off guard with how many sketches we had (and liked) when we paired them together. Throughout the design process, we started to lean towards only using a wordmark. When I created the top left mark I was thinking “What kind of type would catch your eye at any size?”. I landed on a fat chunky type that hit most of the brand characteristics we were shooting for. The unique 'e' with its own personality hit home. It was a hit when we pitched it, iterated on it, and landed on the blue mark above. It’s geometric, bold, and scalable. We call him Chunky Boi. :)

—

Have a project you'd like to partner on? Let's discuss.