Food Delivery Landing Page

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

A landing page is a package of your product. Even if you offer services, this is the first thing that a client sees and judges your business based on. Here's a concept landing page for a food delivery service called Tasty World.

The shot shows the landing page with 5 blocks: the main section on the top of the page with a CTA button, a week top categories block with the most ordered items, an about us block, a client's feedback block, and a recommended items block.

The main color is orange, and we used a range of orange shades both in the background and for interface elements. The warm orange was chosen to create a friendly and inviting atmosphere.

This landing page is well-balanced in both the visual and informative aspects. It gives all necessary details about the delivery service and communicates in a pleasant way.