Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Food Delivery Landing Page

Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Dmitry Lauretsky for Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Food Delivery Landing Page landing page homepage ecommerce web design mockup ronas it ui ux typography website design food restaurant food delivery food delivery service food delivery website snacks food and drink stayhome food delivery application foodie
Food Delivery Landing Page landing page homepage ecommerce web design mockup ronas it ui ux typography website design food restaurant food delivery food delivery service food delivery website snacks food and drink stayhome food delivery application foodie
Food Delivery Landing Page landing page homepage ecommerce web design mockup ronas it ui ux typography website design food restaurant food delivery food delivery service food delivery website snacks food and drink stayhome food delivery application foodie
Food Delivery Landing Page landing page homepage ecommerce web design mockup ronas it ui ux typography website design food restaurant food delivery food delivery service food delivery website snacks food and drink stayhome food delivery application foodie
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. Fonts & Colors.png
  4. Thanks.png

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

A landing page is a package of your product. Even if you offer services, this is the first thing that a client sees and judges your business based on. Here's a concept landing page for a food delivery service called Tasty World.

The shot shows the landing page with 5 blocks: the main section on the top of the page with a CTA button, a week top categories block with the most ordered items, an about us block, a client's feedback block, and a recommended items block.

The main color is orange, and we used a range of orange shades both in the background and for interface elements. The warm orange was chosen to create a friendly and inviting atmosphere.

This landing page is well-balanced in both the visual and informative aspects. It gives all necessary details about the delivery service and communicates in a pleasant way.

Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
We make complex applications simple for users💙
Hire Us

More by Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

View profile
    • Like