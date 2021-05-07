Emily Prigge

Personality Infographic

Emily Prigge
Emily Prigge
  • Save
Personality Infographic typography identity information illustration graphic design design
Download color palette

This infographic poster of identity embellishes who I am based on a personality test. It’s laid out as a ‘journey’, in a sense, where the character (myself) finds pieces of themselves along the way until they complete the course as a whole personnel. Paired with fun illustrations and graphics, a color palette deemed suitable for the chosen environment, and a designated ‘trail map’ feel (complete with a ‘key’), I successfully created an infographic poster that lays out the different parts of my personality while also encompassing who I am as an individual overall – if I were to lay it out on paper. Lastly, I transformed the infographic into a GIF by adding subtle motion to bits and pieces of the incorporated elements.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Emily Prigge
Emily Prigge

More by Emily Prigge

View profile
    • Like