Personality Infographic

This infographic poster of identity embellishes who I am based on a personality test. It’s laid out as a ‘journey’, in a sense, where the character (myself) finds pieces of themselves along the way until they complete the course as a whole personnel. Paired with fun illustrations and graphics, a color palette deemed suitable for the chosen environment, and a designated ‘trail map’ feel (complete with a ‘key’), I successfully created an infographic poster that lays out the different parts of my personality while also encompassing who I am as an individual overall – if I were to lay it out on paper. Lastly, I transformed the infographic into a GIF by adding subtle motion to bits and pieces of the incorporated elements.