Johann Da Costa

Donut King corporate clothing

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Hire Me
  • Save
Donut King corporate clothing shirt minimal johanndacosta johann da costa branding donut red food restaurant graphic design apparel clothing corporate fashion
Donut King corporate clothing shirt minimal johanndacosta johann da costa branding donut red food restaurant graphic design apparel clothing corporate fashion
Donut King corporate clothing shirt minimal johanndacosta johann da costa branding donut red food restaurant graphic design apparel clothing corporate fashion
Donut King corporate clothing shirt minimal johanndacosta johann da costa branding donut red food restaurant graphic design apparel clothing corporate fashion
Download color palette
  1. shirt1.png
  2. shirt2.png
  3. shirt3.png
  4. shirt4.png

My best friend laughed when she saw the "big belly donut" so I hope you will too. The design of this uniform has been made to give people some happiness and good feelings whenever they see it. Happy, party, yummy: Donut King. Below the employee's name, you can find again the little smile shape that also appears on the Donut King packaging design which is also part of this project.

As usual, no template used, only blank polo shirt - 100% homemade with love and passion.

Johann Da Costa
Johann Da Costa
Inspired by your dreams.
Hire Me

More by Johann Da Costa

View profile
    • Like