Donut King corporate clothing

My best friend laughed when she saw the "big belly donut" so I hope you will too. The design of this uniform has been made to give people some happiness and good feelings whenever they see it. Happy, party, yummy: Donut King. Below the employee's name, you can find again the little smile shape that also appears on the Donut King packaging design which is also part of this project.

As usual, no template used, only blank polo shirt - 100% homemade with love and passion.