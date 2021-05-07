Yana Averyanova

Sign up for Daily Ui #1

Hi everyone 👋
This is my very first shot here on Dribbble.
I decided to start the 100 days challenge by Daily Ui and design everyday for the next 100 days a different user interface elements.
For challenge #1 I've designed a simple sign up page for water festival.
Hope you enjoy it!
Let me know what you think about my work!

Posted on May 7, 2021
