Project Management App

This is our exploration of a project management tool. It's a mobile app created to track the work progress on a project-basis. It also has scheduling functionality for planning a workday.

The shot shows a Project page with quick access to the project details like the progress bar and team members. The left screen is a Calender page with tasks set on the timeline.

The selected color scheme of neutral dark colors fits the utilitarian purpose of the app. This is a work tool, and we've kept it simple and clear.

The focus of our design was to create something user-friendly and intuitive that offers easy data display and project planning. Mobile design presents us with more limited space in comparison to web design opportunities, so the well-thought UX is crucial for this concept.