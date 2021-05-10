Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Project Management App

Project Management App sunday minimal app interface clean design uiux mobile task manage management app daily calendar project task list task management task manager
This is our exploration of a project management tool. It's a mobile app created to track the work progress on a project-basis. It also has scheduling functionality for planning a workday.

The shot shows a Project page with quick access to the project details like the progress bar and team members. The left screen is a Calender page with tasks set on the timeline.

The selected color scheme of neutral dark colors fits the utilitarian purpose of the app. This is a work tool, and we've kept it simple and clear.

The focus of our design was to create something user-friendly and intuitive that offers easy data display and project planning. Mobile design presents us with more limited space in comparison to web design opportunities, so the well-thought UX is crucial for this concept.

