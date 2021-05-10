Project Management App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website
This is our exploration of a project management tool. It's a mobile app created to track the work progress on a project-basis. It also has scheduling functionality for planning a workday.
The shot shows a Project page with quick access to the project details like the progress bar and team members. The left screen is a Calender page with tasks set on the timeline.
The selected color scheme of neutral dark colors fits the utilitarian purpose of the app. This is a work tool, and we've kept it simple and clear.
The focus of our design was to create something user-friendly and intuitive that offers easy data display and project planning. Mobile design presents us with more limited space in comparison to web design opportunities, so the well-thought UX is crucial for this concept.