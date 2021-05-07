GU Capstone Project | Careo iOS Health

Trending designs to inspire you
As part of my last grad school project, I created an iOS concept that allows healthcare patients to organize and monitor their health care data. Think about it. If you were asked to gather all your records from each doctor you've met with and each provider you've worked with, would you be able to do it?
We need something like this. Maybe not this exactly, but something like it.
