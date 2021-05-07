Telecom Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
As designers we know not all of our designs make it to the final stage of development and into the real world. However, that doesn't mean they're bad ideas or need to be tossed away.
On an off day I decided to put together a couple of unused ideas for an Internet provider and the result it's still something I'm pretty happy with, even if different from the approved version.
Disclaimer: Project done at POSSIBLE Brazil. Client's brand and images have been changed for personal purposes.
Images found on Unsplash | Icons from Flaticon