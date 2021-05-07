Bank Themed slot background illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Even the wall in the bank vault and the armored door are finished in gold shades.
It seems that this place, even in the smallest detail, is associated with luxury and wealth. And, of course, players can be calm: they will definitely receive their winnings.
After all, behind such a massive lock, any money is reliably protected.
You can find our other projects at our website https://slotopaint.com/projects
#bank #bankslot #bankthemed #bankvault #gamebackground #backgroundgame #background #backgroundslot #slotbackground #slot #slotmachine #gambling #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines