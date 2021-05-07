Adam Simms

Salt & Papaya

Salt & Papaya website branding
Download color palette
  1. store.png
  2. web.png
  3. business-card.png
  4. bag.png

Branding, website, business cards, bags, etc.

Salt & Papaya seeks to inject some colour into the North American retail market by presenting a curated, colourful selection of responsible Caribbean clothing, jewelry, and art.

http://saltandpapaya.com

Posted on May 7, 2021
Product Designer. Previously @trello @atlassian @lightspeed
