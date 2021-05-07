Good for Sale
Dennis Cortés

New Album, Mindfulness by Cordio

Dennis Cortés
Dennis Cortés
  • Save
New Album, Mindfulness by Cordio beats by dre samples pop headphones product design music app music design vinyl copyright free background music graphicdesign album cover artwork album artwork album beats hiphop music lofi
New Album, Mindfulness by Cordio beats by dre samples pop headphones product design music app music design vinyl copyright free background music graphicdesign album cover artwork album artwork album beats hiphop music lofi
Download color palette
  1. mindfulness-jewelcase.png
  2. Mindfulness-Vinyl-Record-PSD-MockUp.png

Mindfulness Album

Price
$9.99
Buy now
Available on cordio.bandcamp.com
Good for sale
Mindfulness Album
$9.99
Buy now

New album Mindfulness, available everywhere now 💿

Great album to have on in the background while you work. The last song on the album is my personal favorite, I hope you enjoy it! Shares appreciated 🙏🏼

View on Bandcamp →
Stream Mindfulness for free →

Dennis Cortés
Dennis Cortés
Designer that codes, teaches, and makes music

More by Dennis Cortés

View profile
    • Like