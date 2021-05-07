bend industries by shamus eckstein

Robot Toy WIP

bend industries by shamus eckstein
bend industries by shamus eckstein
Hire Me
  • Save
Robot Toy WIP toys concept art design illustration graphic design modernism modern toys pop art blender3dart blender3d 3d mockup 3d art old school mid century texture map texture 3d modeling wip animation 3d
Download color palette

It seems like I never model or texture map anymore so i thought i better get back on the bike and see what happens. This is a work in progress that will hopefully be part of an ongoing series.

bend industries by shamus eckstein
bend industries by shamus eckstein
Follow me on IG @bendindustries
Hire Me

More by bend industries by shamus eckstein

View profile
    • Like