Ayorinde Ayodeji

Cryptocurrency Wallet website - Cryptor

Ayorinde Ayodeji
Ayorinde Ayodeji
  • Save
Cryptocurrency Wallet website - Cryptor crypto wallet cryptocurrency crypto ux design ui design ui design
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers! 😷

I decided to design a cryptocurrency wallet UI Web app.

Press "L" to show us some love ;)
--------------
Thanks for watching! Check out my profile and follow me ;)
Would you like to hire us? Say hello at hello@rivasult.com

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Ayorinde Ayodeji
Ayorinde Ayodeji

More by Ayorinde Ayodeji

View profile
    • Like