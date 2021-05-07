Shaun

City of Fairlawn 50th Anniversary Logo

Shaun
Shaun
  • Save
City of Fairlawn 50th Anniversary Logo icon design typography logo branding
Download color palette

Had a zoom brainstorm session with client. Gathered their thoughts and desires. Got to work sketching and designing. Used our three rounds of revisions to get this just right for the client's needs. The result is this logo will be used on all merchandise for the city's celebration this Labor Day weekend. Fun times ahead.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Shaun
Shaun

More by Shaun

View profile
    • Like