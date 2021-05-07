Johann Da Costa

Donut King packaging

Johann Da Costa
Donut King packaging yummy sweet product marketing label fun party happy restaurant food donut johanndacosta graphic design pink print packaging branding
  1. pack1.png
  2. pack2.png
  3. pack3.png

Press L or LIKE button to help me reaching my dreams. Comments and feedback are also always welcome.

Packaging design for my Donut King project. The white text field "Johann" is made for containing the guest name. I was of course inspired by Starbucks but if you look at the second slide, you can see that I took a slightly different way as the shape represents a smile.

As usual, no template used, only blank package mockup - 100% homemade with love and passion.

