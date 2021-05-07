Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI 003- Landing Page

Daily UI 003- Landing Page
This is a landing page of a furniture website (hypothetical) whose target users are the young generation. Therefore the keynote of the website is airy and not very rigid. I used the malposed elements and bright colors to achieve this feeling.

Posted on May 7, 2021
