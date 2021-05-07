Shaun

Whisper Shifter

Whisper Shifter
My process: Sketch, design, walk in the forest, read, design, sketch, get more feedback, think and design. Repeat until desired result is achieved.
The result: “Working with Sweet Studio was an excellent experience! A fun and open brainstorming session led to both a stunning logo set and a crisp, yet powerfully memorable business card. They didn’t rest until my vision and their delivery met at a creative crossroads.” – Jason Venner: Whisper Shifter, LLC

Posted on May 7, 2021
