Daily UI 002- Check Out

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I tried to apply the black and white style in the checkout process and I thought it's suitable since the black and white color with strong contrast will let users found the emphasis on the page quickly ( input the information of credit card and double-check the information).