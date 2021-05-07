Yue Han

Daily UI 002- Check Out

Daily UI 002- Check Out
I tried to apply the black and white style in the checkout process and I thought it's suitable since the black and white color with strong contrast will let users found the emphasis on the page quickly ( input the information of credit card and double-check the information).

Posted on May 7, 2021
