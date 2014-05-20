TechSmith Snagit for Google Chrome

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I designed this icon for the Chrome extension/app version of Snagit. The original Snagit logo consisted of several elements, chief among them was an aperture. We wanted to simplify all of the elements into something easily identifiable but not entirely "flat."
Credit for the varied corners goes to Andrew Grimm.
Note: The icon is no longer in use as it has been replaced by a new icon which is a part of a larger company-wide rebranding.