Casino Game reels - Development

The game reel is designed like a casino sign.

⠀

Around the perimeter, the drum is surrounded by a frame with lanterns, which traditionally draw attention to casinos in Las Vegas.

The drum is designed for three rows and three columns, on the sides there are inscriptions Criss cross in gold letters. The Rotation button is made in the form of a token.

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/casino/

↓ Follow us at ↓

Instagram | Behance | Artstation

#casino #casinoslot #reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #casinothemedslot #casinothemed #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines