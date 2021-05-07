Casino Game reels - Development

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The game reel is designed like a casino sign.
⠀
Around the perimeter, the drum is surrounded by a frame with lanterns, which traditionally draw attention to casinos in Las Vegas.
The drum is designed for three rows and three columns, on the sides there are inscriptions Criss cross in gold letters. The Rotation button is made in the form of a token.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/casino/
↓ Follow us at ↓
Instagram | Behance | Artstation
#casino #casinoslot #reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #casinothemedslot #casinothemed #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines