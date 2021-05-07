Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Yue Han

Daily UI 001- Sign Up

Daily UI 001- Sign Up
The app "Planet" indicates each individual who enjoys music alone, and this app use music to let users who have the same tastes connect together. For the graphic, I drew several planets illustrations in the universe and the milky way with notes through these planets which present music connecting us together. I chose to use the warm tone of colors trying to let users feel welcomed.

Posted on May 7, 2021
