HELM Solutions

My process: Speak with client, sketch, design, walk in the forest, read, design, sketch, get feedback from client, think and design more.
The "M" here had pointed ascenders and client thought that looked like a bat - but loved the font - so I manually adjusted the typeface to give a custom result.

Posted on May 7, 2021
