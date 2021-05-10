R J MacReady from The Thing

Trending designs to inspire you
The movie was released theatrically in Italy on 30 October 1982 (25 June in US). Directed by John Carpenter and played by Kurt Russel, The Thing still is one of the best science fiction horror moves ever made.
Illustration by Davide Mazzuchin