The Perfect Drink

The Perfect Drink
The Gling glass represents mix between a perfect beverage and a perfect moment, something that is perfect and that only happens under unique conditions.

After a lot of exploration over the last few weeks, we’re happy to share our final mark for Gling, a digital sommelier that helps you to find the perfect drink for any occasion.
Posted on May 7, 2021
Branding, Packaging and Interface Design
