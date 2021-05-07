Gling, Beverage App Branding

The Gling glass represents mix between a perfect beverage and a perfect moment, something that is perfect and that only happens under unique conditions.

After a lot of exploration over the last few weeks, we’re happy to share our final mark for Gling, a digital sommelier that helps you to find the perfect drink for any occasion.

---

Looking for a brand designer? I would love to hear from you.

Email me: jmpa.pt@gmail.com