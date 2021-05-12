Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jordan Amblin

Whereby iOS Update

Jordan Amblin
Jordan Amblin
Recently released, an all new navigation for the Whereby iOS app.

The new home view allows quick access to your favourite and recently joined rooms.

And you can now search and filter the rooms list.

Posted on May 12, 2021
hi there :wave:

