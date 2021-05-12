Whereby iOS Update

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Recently released, an all new navigation for the Whereby iOS app.
The new home view allows quick access to your favourite and recently joined rooms.
And you can now search and filter the rooms list.