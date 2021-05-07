Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Orman Clark

Free Date Picker Figma Component

Orman Clark
Orman Clark
Free Date Picker Figma Component figmadesign figma freebies freebie free clean ui clean uidesign ui ux uiux ui calendar design calendar app calendar ui calender calendar dates date picker datepicker date

Figma Freebie!

A quick date picker component.
Responsive, auto layout, components, variants, and dark mode.

Enjoy!

https://www.figma.com/community/file/972507847149950087

Orman Clark
Orman Clark
Making Lemon Squeezy.

