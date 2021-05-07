Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ecoleaf Logo Design. ( Letter 'e' + Leaf )

ecoleaf Logo Design. ( Letter 'e' + Leaf ) - nature logo, e logo, e leaf logo, brand identity, branding, logo design
Logo design exploration for ecoleaf. Symbol shows an abstract leaf in the middle of the Letter "e".
I would love to hear your feedback on this design.

Let's work together! Contact me at - 👇👇👇
Mail- sanaullahujjal@gmail.com
WhatsApp- +8801792993510
