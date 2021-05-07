Ivan Uvarin

Everday

Ivan Uvarin
Ivan Uvarin
  • Save
Everday ux ui dashboard
Download color palette

Hi! This is my experiments and practice again. I was inspired by the Evernote service. This is an attempt to create something similar, only simpler and more interesting.

View all tags
Posted on May 7, 2021
Ivan Uvarin
Ivan Uvarin

More by Ivan Uvarin

View profile
    • Like