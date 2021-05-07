Eid Al Fitr Personal Greeting

Trending designs to inspire you
Soon is Eid Al Fitr. Eid Mubarak to all my muslim friends ^^
This design is a greeting card of Eid Al Fitr that I printed for personal-use.
The self-portrait is my everyday lineless cartoon style that is converted to vector art in Adobe Illustrator.