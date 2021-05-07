Endi

Checkout Design

Endi
Endi
  • Save
Checkout Design graphic design add to cart cart checkout flat clean app dailyuichallenge daily dailyui ui ux design
Download color palette

Check Out Design for an app which sells home appliances
Clean and flat
What do you think? Please share your opinion, I'm excited :)
Follow me to get new updates and don't forget to press "L" if you like it 🔥

Endi
Endi

More by Endi

View profile
    • Like