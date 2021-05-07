Miami Cocktail Co. It is small company which produces cocktails exclusively from the best natural ingredients. Now there are glass packages which are produced in small batches. Final product looks very natural and local. In my opinion, this export product lacks some emotions and storytelling. The brand new concept brings to the theme notes of warmth and brightness of the magnificent city of Miami and the state of Florida. The design does not have complex composition nor history, it conveys extremely positive emotions. Minimalistic design makes it possible to think of your own story while enjoying this wonderful drink.