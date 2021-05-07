8y5 studio

Plant Website Store

8y5 studio
8y5 studio
  • Save
Plant Website Store digital design ux ui uiux interface product design web design plant lover plants interface design user experience design user experience user interface design user interface online shop online store ecommerce shop ecommerce design webdesign website design
Download color palette

Are you a plant addict? 🌱
Check our latest design for a plant eCommerce store. We focused on creating a soft interface with a fresh, green, and calm feeling, letting the plants be the true stars 🌿
Hope you guys like it!

We are available for UI/UX projects

8y5studio | Behance | Instagram | Twitter

8y5 studio
8y5 studio

More by 8y5 studio

View profile
    • Like