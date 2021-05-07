Haila

Lunar Verse Lovers

Lunar Verse Lovers moon moon logo online shop design branding brandidentity logotype logo design
Here I came up with a name and logo design for a gift shop that sells greetings cards and wall prints as well as other gifts. The shop based their products on love, poetry, positive vibes, the law of attraction, and spirituality; and the moon had to be a major factor in both the name and the logo. This is what I came up with.

Welcome to my creative space✨
