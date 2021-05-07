Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Md Imran Khan

Creative and Modern Logo Design

Md Imran Khan
Md Imran Khan
  • Save
Creative and Modern Logo Design vector camera lens company logo icon logo lense company logo camera company logo minimal illustration branding design
Download color palette

Hi! There,
This is my new creation. Here is a symbol of the Camera Lens representing the eye. If you wanna get any design like this or wanna get the copyright of this logo feel free to contact me.

Md Imran Khan
Md Imran Khan

More by Md Imran Khan

View profile
    • Like