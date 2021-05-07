Coffee shop logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A variant of the design of a cup with coffee for Dolce coffee shop. The delicate peach color soothes and conveys the atmosphere of coffee, because peach is closer to the color of coffee.
SEE other my projects on Behance https://www.behance.net/aliofrolovbfd0