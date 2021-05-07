Alena Frolova

Coffee shop logo illustration logo brand branding poligraphy photoshop font typography style design
A variant of the design of a cup with coffee for Dolce coffee shop. The delicate peach color soothes and conveys the atmosphere of coffee, because peach is closer to the color of coffee.

