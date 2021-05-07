Octavo Designs

Blue Boar Kitchen

A whole new restaurant, bar, and entertainment space is coming to Hagerstown. It’s gonna be a little wild and a lot of fun.

The logo features a clean mark composed of two B letterforms that creates a boar's head with tusks. The dark navy and copper color palette gives the logo a feeling of sophistication.

